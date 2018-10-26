PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several Portland cyclists say they wiped out during their commute this week on N. Williams Ave.
Turns out, there was an issue with the striping that made it extra slippery. Now, PBOT says it is fixing the problem.
From his hand to his hip to his ankle, Billy Burch is still feeling the pain several days after he wiped out in the bike lane of N. Williams and Skidmore.
“Just out of nowhere, my front wheel completely went out from under me and I tried to correct not understanding what was going on,” Burch said.
He says it was so out of the blue, he thought he suddenly forgot how to ride a bike or that his bike was broken.
He showed us similar stories people posted online that made him realize he wasn’t the problem. Now, thanks to him and others who wiped out and spoke up, PBOT is fixing it.
A PBOT spokesperson tells FOX 12 earlier this week crews used a new device to mix the thermoplastic that marks the roads.
There wasn’t enough grit in the mixture, which made the markings extra slippery, the spokesperson says.
Once they started hearing about it, PBOT put up warning signs and got to work replacing the old material with a new mixture.
Burch says he’s glad they took it seriously.
“I wanted to reach out because I didn’t want somebody to get killed,” Burch said.
Burch says he’s still shaken up and healing, so it will take him a while to get back on his bike.
PBOT says anyone can reach out to them with concerns like this one on their hotline (503) 823-1700 or by email at pdxroads@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.