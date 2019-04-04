PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation is getting creative in their efforts to make Portland streets safer.
PBOT says it is testing new ways to improve left turns on city streets, reconfiguring the turn so that drivers can’t cut the corner. It’s an idea that already used in New York City.
122nd and Foster is one of 30 intersections across the city that could see changes this summer, according to transportation officials. The change would basically reconfigure the left turn so that drivers can’t cut the corner. PBOT says when that happens, people crossing in the crosswalk find themselves in the driver’s blind spot.
PBOT says changing up the intersection by extending the left turn with improve visibility and will also slow drivers down. Transportation officials add that one of the most common types of pedestrian crashes in Portland is when people walk legally in a crosswalk and are hit by a left-turning driver.
PBOT says it is testing these types of speed bumps as a temporary solution and is working to see the durability of two different kinds. While these are installed, PBOT will examine how they work, and look into what a permanent solution would look like at each intersection.
Transportation officials say the plan right now is to begin making changes at some of the intersections across the city sometime in June.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.