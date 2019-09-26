PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It has been a deadly year on Portland’s streets.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is trying to reverse an upward trend in traffic deaths, but it can’t do it alone. The department held a gathering Thursday at Ventura Park along Southeast Stark Street, one of the city’s most dangerous corridors for people driving or walking.
39 people have been killed in crashes in Portland so far this year, according transportation officials.
At the gathering Thursday, people waved signs with messages such as, “It’s time to slow down, Portland”.
“We are doing the work of making infrastructure changes and making streets safer, but it can’t all be on us, we all play a part in the safety of our city, and we need drivers and people traveling in all modes to make better choices,” Hannah Schafer with PBOT said.
Drivers are urged to slow down, be more aware, and put down their phones.
Another safe driving rally will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Southeast Division near 151st Avenue as part of PBOT’s Vision Zero effort.
