PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation just installed a new traffic light at a busy intersection and they hope it will save lives.
The new light is at Northeast 122nd and Marine Drive.
Until now, there's just been a stop sign with a flashing red light.
PBOT said there have been six deadly crashes there since January of 2017.
We spoke to a driver who said he's seen first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be.
“I've seen so many wrecks right there, just because of people not knowing what to do or hesitate, or people actually stopping when turning left or people trying to go around them, thinking they're going to go left. And then pew, yeah,” driver Andrew Coffaney said
The light isn't on just yet.
We've reached out to PBOT to find out when it'll be switched on but we haven't heard back yet.
