PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fall is in full swing and that means tons of fallen leaves on the ground. To take care of those, the City of Portland is kicking off the annual Leaf Day service Friday.
From Friday to Dec. 19, workers will be picking up leaves in 52 districts of Portland with the most leaves, a total area which accounts for about a third of the city.
This year, the service is free for Portland residents. In 2010, the Portland Bureau of Transportation started charging a fee for the service to recover costs to the city.
Find out about your neighborhood’s Leaf Day pickup, including if you need to move your car on your day, on the service’s page on PortlandOregon.gov.
