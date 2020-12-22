PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A small section of a roadway in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood will be closed for a few days due to a landslide.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says a landslide sent debris onto Southeast Barbara Welch Road.
PBOT says debris removal will happen over the next two to three days.
Southeast Barbara Welch Road will be closed between Southeast Foster Road and Southeast Duke Street until the debris is removed.
PBOT is urging people traveling to neighborhoods south of Foster Road to use Southeast 134th Avenue, Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Clatsop Street.
The public is being asked to stay away from the area at this time.
