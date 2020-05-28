PBOT launches initiative to let businesses use street space to help social distance

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation on Thursday launched its Safe Streets Healthy Businesses initiative.
The initiative will give businesses the opportunity to apply for permits to use street space for their shop or restaurant while maintaining social distancing. The idea is to make it easier for employees and customers to social distance.
Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly says businesses across the city can apply for a permit to use parking spaces or to partially or fully shut down streets or alleyways. Eudaly says the street closures will be carefully evaluated on a case-by-case basis to not disrupt bus or important emergency service routes.
The application is free and permits will be valid through Oct. 1.
Eudaly says it’s not a hard stop on Oct. 1, just a logical place to re-evaluate.
“I don't think there's going to be a lot of demand for people sitting outdoors once the rain begins again, but certainly, we'll still need pickup/drop off spaces and there may be some areas where the community likes what's been done so much that they'd like to keep it,” Eudaly said. “I really do hope that we can take advantage of what is otherwise a very unfortunate situation to build a healthier city.”
Eudaly says the idea might seem like an inconvenience to some, but there will still be thousands of miles of paved streets open to cars. Applications can be filled out and submitted on the City of Portland website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.