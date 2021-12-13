PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday's morning commute could have icy patches here and there.
And then Wednesday morning there’s potential for some snow or a mix of rain and snow.
City and state transportation crews are ready to go and working to get ahead of the weather.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation said they’re keeping an eye on high elevation areas and on bridges and overpasses that are prone to freezing more quickly.
They, and the Oregon Department of Transportation will be out monitoring conditions and applying deicer as necessary.
"We’ve got trucks with deicer that are cruising around the Portland area, they will be Monday night, they will be Tuesday night, as we start to look for spots, ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said. "If they see some trouble spots, let’s say maybe a shady area that’s getting icy they’ll put some deicer down."
Deicer can be tricky in the rain, you don’t want it to wash away, though PBOT said even in wet conditions, it can help a little bit with reducing black ice.
They’re not expecting any major problems right now but as needed this winter, ODOT has 4 million pounds of salt at the ready for the Portland area, 500,000 gallons of deicer and Hamilton said they’re good on staffing.
And remember, it’s not just big storms that can cause accidents but any tricky spot.
They caution everyone to drive carefully.
"Certainly it’s dangerous when you’re out there on the street and you suddenly run into an icy patch out there that you don’t expect. That’s what people have to be very wary about over the next couple days," Hamilton said.