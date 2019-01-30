PBOT, ODOT prepped for possibility of snow Monday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you look at your favorite weather app this week, you may be surprised to see a few snowflakes in the forecast, but don’t panic - both PBOT and ODOT say they’re keeping a close eye on that chance for snow and the different elevations that could be affected. Meanwhile, city crews said they have more road-salt on standby, and more city streets to cover than ever before.
“The last time I encountered snow I fell a lot of times,” Liam Krug, a newly licensed driver at 17 years old, said.
Portland’s relationship with snow is beautiful, but complicated. And now, on the final days of January, all that sun Portland has been soaking in is taking a break - while the chance of snow is back.
That’s exactly why PBOT is asking one question…
“If there’s snow on the ground Monday morning when you wake up, what are you going to do?”Dylan Rivera with PBOT said.
But before you panic and start getting flashbacks to abandoned cars on roads and highways, PBOT says, this year it has nearly double the amount of salt to treat city streets. Mountains of salt, 665 tons, are standing by.
“An inch of snow can lead to widespread problems…abandoned vehicles and other problems that block snowplows and emergency vehicles,” Rivera said.
PBOT says all that salt will be covering more roads this season. Jumping from 35 miles of city streets to 100.
“We saw that salt worked very well for us in the past,” Rivera said.
“It affects us a lot, we’d love to have more help with the roads because it’s really tricky up here,” Stuart Allen, who lives in the Southwest hills of Portland, said.
Allen said he’s excited to see salt trucks on his windy, narrow road for the very first time.
“We can’t get out when it snow, it’s impossible, our incline is too steep, we have to hike out to get out," Sarah Allen said.
Not everyone is thrilled with the idea of salt going on the roads.
When FOX 12 asked PBOT about that, Rivera said they’re being mindful of where the salt goes and where storm drains are located. And for those worried about their cars getting rusty, Rivera also says they’re using anti-corrosive salt.
