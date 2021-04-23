PBOT officials, business owners discuss future of outdoor spaces that have become vital during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Outdoor spaces on sidewalks and streets have become a staple in Portland during the pandemic.
Fulcrum Fitness on Hawthorne is proof more businesses that not just restaurants and bars can benefit from these outdoor spaces.
“It’s given us a really good alternative and a way to be able to still service our clients in person," said Brittany Carrico, a personal trainer at Fulcrum Fitness.
Carrico said after being forced to close for months this past year, the outdoor space has become vital.
“Right now, especially on a nice sunny weekend, we’re at almost full capacity outdoors safely, so that is huge," said Carrico. "I don’t think we would be at that capacity level without the outdoor platform.”
The Portland Bureau of Transportation runs the program, called Healthy Businesses.
Hannah Schafer, a spokesperson for PBOT, said its helped some businesses survive and others keep on staff.
"Just the overall popularity of this program and seeing how much of a need it really filled for so many different people, is part of why we’ve continued to extend it through the course of the pandemic," said Schafer.
So, are these parklets here to stay? Schafer couldn't give a definite answer, mainly because of cost.
“It’s been completely free, because we know how hard it’s been, frankly," said Schafer. "But, that’s been a cost that has been significant to the bureau.”
FOX 12 was told the program has cost PBOT $1.4 million since it started last summer. Shafer said that's because of the time it takes staff to issue and coordinate all the permits, as well as provide traffic control in areas where patios are being installed.
“So, we’re going to have to look at ways that we can create a more stable program going forward," said Shafer. "That’s definitely something we’re looking at, but what we are hearing from the community is that this is working, people like it.”
Business owners and employees FOX 12 spoke with said they would love to see outdoor patios become a Portland fixture.
“I think we’ve all gone through a lot this past year and isolation has been a difficult struggle for all of us, so being able to drive down Hawthorne and see an outdoor gym, people having brunch and people going for a walk, it’s the light at the end of the tunnel that normalcy is coming," said Carrico.
FOX 12 asked if parklets could become an issue as more people start driving in the city. Shafer said so far the city hasn't seen a lot of competition between parking and outdoor spaces, although she said that could change.
A statement from Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees PBOT, reads, “I love PBOT’s Healthy Business program, which has given a lifeline to small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. My vision as Transportation Commissioner is to creatively use outdoor space to promote community, culture, and a green future. I would like to see this become a permanent City program, but we will need to explore the programs sustainability within PBOT’s current resources.”
