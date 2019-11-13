PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Transportation officials have opened a fourth lane on North Going Street Bridge, two weeks earlier than expected.
The opening comes after a Union Pacific Railroad derailment in early September that damaged columns that support the bridge. The Portland Bureau of Transportation at first closed the bridge entirely, and has since gradually reopened the lanes.
Since Sept. 15, three lanes of traffic have been opened, down from the bridge’s normal six lanes.
The bridge is home to around 200 businesses, including UPS and FedEx, and sees significant freight traffic. It also provides the only public street access to the Swan Island industrial area, where about 12,000 people are employed, according to PBOT.
PBOT says crews have expedited bridge repairs, including building new concrete footings and moving steel beams in place, to improve access to the area before the holiday shipping season.
