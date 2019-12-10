PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland wants to expand bus-only lanes to shorten traffic delays and long commutes for those using public transportation.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation plans to propose a variety of pilot locations for the ‘Rose Lane Project’ before city council in February.
If approved, several red-painted, bus-only lanes would be established in key blocks and stretches of the city. The idea is to get buses and the Portland Streetcar through traffic chokepoints quicker and to encourage more people to use public transportation.
PBOT, back in October, was granted permission to create the first red bus-only lane along SW Main Street before 1st and 2nd avenues.
As part of the larger project, other options include adding bus-only lanes to intersections that would let bus drivers cut ahead of other drivers at lights. PBOT will also consider expanding new technology that alerts traffic signals to turn green when a bus is waiting to pass through.
Mark McClure attended one of PBOT’s open houses on the project Monday evening.
McClure said he takes two different bus lines to get to work and frequently rides on the weekends as part of his exercise routine.
“I’m ecstatic. I’m very pleased and I think this is way overdue," McClure said of the project. “To be honest, as I’m aging, I find that I don’t feel as comfortable behind the wheel."
But the changes would come with a price, and there’s plenty of people concerned.
Nancy Chapin works with the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association.
“You worry, are they going to take away parking lanes? And if so, that hurts a district that has a lot of small businesses,” Chapin said.
PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera said some street parking will likely be eliminated or reduced to certain hours to accommodate the special bus lanes. Other changes could include moving or re-configuring crosswalks and bike lanes.
By giving buses priority, PBOT expects cars will spend even more time in traffic.
The give-and-take is something that transportation leaders will monitor and study closely during pilot projects they hope to roll out with the New Year.
You can learn more about the project and give feedback here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/RoseLaneProject
