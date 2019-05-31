PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In October of 2014, 47-year-old Nicholas Curtiss Jr. drove his car off Marine Drive in northeast Portland. Witnesses said he survived the crash but drowned while attempting to swim to shore.
Curtiss Jr.’s death is one of ten that have happened on this stretch of road, which Portland Bureau of Transportation has identified as part of its High Crash Network.
Portland’s thirty HCN streets account for 57 percent of the deadly crashes citywide, according to Portland Bureau of Transportation.
“If there would have been a railing or something it would have stopped him,” Caren Maneker, Curtiss Jr.’s sister said.
Maneker told FOX 12, her brother left behind four kids. And, according to Maneker, their family has never been the same.
“He tried to cheer everyone up,” she said. “He was beautiful inside.”
Between 2012 and 2016 there were 189 crashed on Marine Drive, 144 of which resulted in injuries. Now, PBOT is working to address the problem.
The agency dropped the speed limit on Marine Drive, between Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast 185th Drive, from 45 to 40 miles-per-hour.
The change took effect Thursday morning. Still, Maneker worries it will do little to improve safety.
“They’re going to have to do more than five," she said.
In 2018, PBOT added two speed safety cameras on Marine Drive, issuing tickets to those caught speeding. One is located westbound near Northeast 138TH, the other near Northeast 33rd.
However, for the next two weeks, drivers caught speeding within the 8.5-mile stretch of Marine Drive, where the speed was recently reduced, will receive a warning. Beginning June 13, they will be ticketed.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a ticket could cost as much as $445, depending on how fast the driver is going.
PBOT said the speed reduction is not the only step it will take to make Marine Drive safer. It will begin work on additional projects this summer, per officials.
According to a spokesman, PBOT will add a traffic signal where the busy street intersects with Northeast 122nd Drive. It also plans to add flashing beacons at 112th Drive and 138th Drive.
Another project it will undertake is adding buffered bike lanes in spots. According to officials, PBOT will also create rumble strips in between and on the shoulder of Marine Drive, to keep cars from drifting into other lanes.
Maneker told FOX 12, she believes the investments are worth the time and cost.
“If they can save at least one family from having to go through what we went through. It was heartbreaking," she said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.