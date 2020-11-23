PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's that time of year again - the city of Portland is picking up fallen leaves from roadways and it will impact where people can park.
From November to December, the Portland Bureau of Transportation's Leaf Day service sweeps the neighborhoods with the most mature street trees and leaves - about a third of the city.
Dylan Rivera, spokesperson with PBOT, says the areas need extra attention to prevent slick roads and to help keep the storm drains clear, so that intersections don't flood.
Rivera says for most "Leaf Districts," moving your vehicle off the street is appreciated but not required. But in northwest Portland, Goose Hollow and Sullivan's Gulch, it's a must or your vehicle gets towed.
It's a move that PBOT wants to avoid, so they're sending out another reminder on Monday.
"We don't want to tow anyone. We end up towing about 350-400 vehicles a year in all the Leaf Day Districts over about a two-week period," Rivera said. "If everyone can hang in there with us, pay attention to the warnings, get to know your Leaf Day, we can get a clean sweep and get everyone home safe."
If your Leaf Day is coming up, Rivera says to rake the leaves you want picked up into the street one day before your scheduled pickup, which varies based on where you live.
If you don't live in a Leaf Day District, he says your streets aren't forgotten - every street in the city gets cleaned at least once a year.
For more information about Leaf Day, including the pick-up schedule, visit www.portland.gov/transportation/maintenance/leaf-day.
