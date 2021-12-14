PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It's the time of year again to get your car prepared to drive in Oregon's winter weather.
"Trying to get snow tires, chains on my tires, and I don't know how to do this. This is the first time I'm going to drive in the snow," Rwanda Hutton said at Les Schwab Tuesday.
Hutton is originally from California and said after the dusting we got Monday night; she knew she had to get ready as soon as possible.
"We watched cars slip and slide. I actually watched some cars hit some cars," she said.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation hopes other Oregonians are following suit. Not only do they recommend having chains or traction tires - but other snow essentials too.
"Carrying chains, carrying ice melt, carrying a shovel potentially if you need to dig yourself out of a snowbank, as well as having things like blankets, warm clothes," Hannah Schafer, a spokesperson for PBOT, said.
While the metro-area isn't expecting a snowstorm this week - PBOT said they're treating Tuesday night as a dress rehearsal for any storms we may see later this season. They sent a few anti-icers out Tuesday night, but during major storms they have more than 55 snowplows, a dozen salt trucks and 7 anti-icing trucks ready to go.
"We are planning tonight to have our night operations crew to be out with our anti-icers applying treatment," Schafer said. "They usually have a thermometer that allows them to check the temperature of the roadway too, so we have folks out in the field monitoring conditions throughout the night. Our crews know how to make those decisions in the spur of the moment, where things need to be applied, how much we need to apply."
During storms, you can track which roads PBOT has treated or plowed on their Winter Weather Center website.