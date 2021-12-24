PBOT reminds drivers to be prepared ahead of winter weather conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One of the Portland Bureau of Transportations' biggest tips this weekend is to monitor weather conditions at your destination.
Spokesperson Hannah Schafer said Portland has many microclimates, so if you're starting your trip on Burnside and going to the west hills, the conditions may be very different.
Starting Saturday morning, PBOT crews are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts in anticipation for any snow. Schafer said crews will be stationed across Portland in plow trucks and salt trucks, keeping a close eye on areas like the west hills, Mount Scott and Marine Drive.
She said if you can avoid driving at all, you should stay put. If you need to head out this weekend though, it's important to be prepared.
"Consider taking public transit as an option as well that is going to be a much more safe way to get around and reliable depending on the conditions you're hitting out there and what kind of vehicle you have," Schafer said. "If you do need to drive, make sure you have a full emergency kit in your car, make sure you have traction devices. So, like chains, or snow socks, or other tools that'll help your tires manage in slicker conditions."
PBOT has a map on their winter weather center website. It shows where trucks are and which roads have already been treated.