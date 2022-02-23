PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Before you hit the road Thursday morning, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says you should look at your entire route start to finish because Portland has many microclimates.
"You need to think about some things we don't normally need to think about," PBOT Spokesperson, Dylan Rivera, said. "Like 'Gosh, to get to Washington County I'm going to be going through the West Hills' West Burnside tops out at 1000 feet, highway 26, more than 500 feet. The weather you're going through is going to be significantly different than the weather where you may be starting out."
While we aren't expecting a snowstorm in the metro area by any means, with only flurries to half an inch possible Thursday morning, Rivera said in any snowy conditions, you need to be vigilant and take it slow on the road.
"Not enough snow to plow but it can be the difference between something that's slick but manageable and something that might cause you to lose control of your vehicle on a curve for example, or a steep slope," he said.
PBOT's anti-icing trucks have been hard at work the last couple days to make sure the streets are safe for drivers in the freezing temperatures.
"Hilly areas, some bridges and overpasses, you'll see those streaks on the road surface," Rivera said. "Those can last up to a couple of days, several days, depending on traffic conditions, but that's our best preparation for cold and possibly freezing weather like we've had that might cause some traction problems."
You can check road conditions before you get in the car by going to the Oregon Department of Transportation's Trip Check.