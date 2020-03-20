PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Temporary restrictions have been issued for the Portland Aerial Tram to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Oregon Health & Science University announced on Friday.
Following direction from Governor Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler, rider access to the Portland Aerial Tram will be limited starting Friday, March 20, to the following fares:
- OHSU identification badges
- VA Portland Health Care System employee cards
- Shriner’s Hospitals for Children – Portland employee cards
- Patients of OHSU, VA Portland and Shriner’s Hospital
PBOT said tram operators will not allow more than 20 people at a time to ride in each of the two cabins, down from a normal capacity of 79 people per cabin. This limit was first implemented on Monday.
According to PBOT, the service changes further adhere to OHSU's temporary restriction of hospital visitors beginning Friday. More information about OHSU's visitation policy can be found at https://www.ohsu.edu/health/coronavirus-resources?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
