PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officials say it’s been a particularly deadly year on local roads and the number of traffic-related deaths continues to climb.
Police count 48 traffic deaths. The Portland Bureau of Transportation says its count shows this is one of the deadliest years we’ve had in more than a decade.
“It’s been a really bad year and fatalities have been trending higher than the previous several years,” said PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera.
As the end of 2019 draws closer, it’s been a deadly year on Portland’s roads.
According to data from the Portland Bureau of Transportation, there have been 42 deaths this year so far.
PBOT needs more information on Monday morning’s hit-and-run in the Pearl District, but it could be number 43.
“You know, through the spring and summer, we had significantly more traffic fatalities year-to-date than we had for a number of years,” Rivera said.
This puts 2019 right behind 2017 as the second deadliest year for traffic deaths since 2008.
In 2017, 47 people died. And PBOT’s map of traffic accidents shows many of these deaths are occurring in the same areas.
In fact, PBOT says most traffic deaths happen on less than 10 percent of the city’s streets.
“Marine Drive, East and West Burnside, 122nd Avenue, 82nd Avenue, you know, a lot of really the busiest streets in Portland,” Rivera said.
PBOT says that the good news is there have been several weeks without a traffic death, which has helped to even out the high numbers from the spring and summer.
But now, we’re heading into a season that can be particularly dangerous for pedestrians.
“November and December are months when we tend to have more pedestrian fatalities,” said Rivera.
Now, PBOT says drivers can help stop this from being the deadliest year on Portland’s roads by just using common sense.
“Obey the speed limit, don’t drive under the influence, don’t drive distracted, and look out for people biking and walking on our streets,” Rivera said.
PBOT says it is working on projects to improve road safety, with better lighting and more protections for cyclists.
As for why this year has been particularly bad, they say it will be several years before they can pinpoint any trends.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.