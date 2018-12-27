PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A large piece of metal fell from Portland Ariel tram and hit a young woman on the head.
It happened in early December when a panel came loose, but now PBOT says, pieces of metal from the tram have become loose twice before.
Newly released internal emails from PBOT quickly mention that this, “isn’t the first time one of the panels came loose.” However, this incident was the first time the secondary safety system failed and one of the panels fell from the tram.
The email also said, “the design of the tram cabins cause the panels to be susceptible to winds.” There is no mention of exactly why the panel broke off weeks ago.
In the emails there’s also a discussion between PBOT and OHSY of how exactly to handle the incident in terms of alerting the public. An internal statement was prepared, but a public statement was not released.
Again PBOT said this was the first time a panel fell from the tram, but in the last 12 years and nearly 500,000 rides, the panel has popped loose twice before.
PBOT assures that the tram has been inspected and is safe.
