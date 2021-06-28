PBOT scale back operations due to heat wave

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The high temperatures had Portland’s Bureau of Transportation scaling back operations on Monday. The bureau’s leadership decided that field crews should work from home rather than be exposed to the extreme heat.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is also scaling back on strenuous outdoor activities like brush cleanup and mowing. Both agencies will be able to respond to emergencies if needed. So far, the agency says there are no reports of road buckling or sinkholes in Portland. They say there has been some impact on traffic lights, either because of power outages or equipment malfunction.
As for ODOT, a spokesperson there says there have been no reports of heat-related damage on state roads. Both agencies tentatively plan to have crews working normally on Tuesday, although they say they’ll be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast.
(1) comment
Work at home? Are they supposed to stand around holding a shovel in their living room pretending to watch one person actually working?
