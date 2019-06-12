PBOT: Sinkhole in SE Portland due to heat, sewer main break

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The hot weather played a factor in Wednesday night’s traffic in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood.
A sinkhole emerged at the intersection of Southeast Reedway Street and Southeast Milwaukie Avenue because of a sewer main break, according to Portland Bureau of Transportation officials.
But officials also tell FOX 12 the sinkhole has something to do with the heat.
In the summer, they tend to see more sinkholes because asphalt is a flexible material. When it warms up, and if there happens to be a cavity underground, then part of the road can collapse, they say.
“That surprises me because I think of sinkholes as being water percolation, and the sewer there is about 12 feet down,” said neighbor Pat McCormick. “I wish it wasn’t quite so hot, so they could work when it’s cooler.”
PBOT officials say crews will be working overnight to repair the sewer line and also fill in the hole. They say drivers should expect some delays.
