PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Neighbors in north Portland are happy to see new concrete barriers on their street on Monday.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation installed the huge barriers in the Arbor Lodge and Overlook neighborhoods.
It’s part of the "North Willamette Neighborhood Greenway" project aiming to make streets safer for people biking and walking.
The barriers will divert drivers to take the main streets and I-5 instead of cutting through neighborhood streets, something one neighbor said has been a huge safety problem.
“I've watched two dogs get hit by a car right here. My neighbor almost got hit when she was walking her dog,” Tammy McCarty said. "So, it’s going to be amazing to have our neighborhood back for, safe for dogs, cyclists, and pedestrians."
PBOT said speed bumps and other safety features will happen later this spring.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.