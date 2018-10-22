PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland Bureau of Transportation survey reveals e-scooters are most popular among men, among other insights.
PBOT says it surveyed nearly 75,000 scooter users as part of an ongoing evaluation of its e-scooter pilot program. The program launched earlier this year and allows three companies to operate within the city for a limited time.
The survey asked users about their riding habits, their perceptions of scooter safety and whether they replaced car trips with scooter rides, PBOT says.
Nearly a third of respondents said they most frequently use e-scooters to commute to work, school or a work-related meeting. Another third said they most frequently used e-scooters for fun and recreation activities.
At 62 percent, e-scooters appear to be more popular among men, the study says.
Six percent of respondents reported they got rid of their car because of e-scooters and another 16 percent said they have considered it.
They majority of users, or about 85 percent, said they are "very likely" or "extremely likely" to recommend the scooters to a friend.
PBOT published the full study on their website and says it is collecting trip data from e-scooter companies.
As of Oct. 11, the companies report just over 472,000 trips in Portland with an average trip length of 1.2 miles.
