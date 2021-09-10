PBOT to drop speed limit on two miles of high crash corridor in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced on Friday that they will implement an emergency speed limit reduction on a two-mile section of NE Halsey Street.
The bureau said it is the first of many street safety interventions authorized by a budget amendment crafted by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to respond to an increase in traffic deaths.
As of Tuesday, there were 40 traffic deaths in Portland this year, a 29% increase over the same time last year, when there were 31.
The speed limit will drop to 30 mph on NE Halsey from 114th Avenue, extending eastward to the city limits, just west of NE 162nd Avenue. Currently, the speed limit is 35 mph from 114th Avenue to NE 137th Avenue and 40 mph from NE 137th Avenue to the city limits.
The new speed limit will be effective when PBOT crews change signs on the corridor on Monday morning.
(3) comments
PDOT is run by maroons.
There is basically zero enforcement in Portland for speeding so this is utterly meaningless.
That means they will slow down to 40 from 50 or 60mph.
