PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation is urging people to take public transportation to Saturday's MLS Cup due to concerns about traffic congestion and parking problems.

Some streets around Providence Park are now posted for "no parking" for the match. If your vehicle is parked on one of those streets Saturday morning, it could be ticketed or towed. A ticket for violating a temporary no parking zone is $85.

PBOT says it'll focus on violations that pose a threat to the public. Here's a breakdown of charges:

Blocking a fire hydrant: $155

Wrong-way parking: $55

Being parked in a crosswalk: $95

Blocking an ADA ramp: $215

To ease parking problems, PBOT has set up two spots where people can get picked up by ride share or by taxi. The first spot is at Southwest 18th and Southwest Alder, in front of the Scrap PDX store. The other spot is on Southwest 21st Avenue near Levine's Cleaners, heading north towards Burnside.

PBOT wants to remind drivers to slow down and watch for people who are on foot because it's going to be crowded all around Providence Park and weather conditions are expected to be rainy.

According to TriMet, the MLS Cup is expected to draw 28,000 people to the area. It says it'll run a few extra trains and buses before and after the match. A good reminder: masks are required on buses and trains.

For people who can't make it to Providence Park to watch the match, watch party's will be taking place at several locations in the metro area. Here is a list: