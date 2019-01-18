PBOT wants input ahead of year-long e-scooter pilot program

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation is asking for input ahead of a second e-scooter pilot program.
The first pilot program lasted four months and ended in November; PBOT says the second program will launch this Spring and will last for a year.
Transportation officials hope an online open house will allow residents to share ideas about how the bureau can address challenges related to scooter use, including sidewalk riding and improper parking.
PBOT earlier this week shared scooter-use data and public opinion polling from the first pilot program.
Data showed 700,360 e-scooter trips were taken during the 120-day pilot program and indicated 62-percent of Portlanders viewed e-scooters in the Rose City positively, according to PBOT.
People can submit feedback and ideas for the second trial period online through Feb. 15.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.