PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Following heavy wind and rain on Tuesday, a landslide has closed a section of West Burnside through the weekend.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation tweeted late Tuesday night that the roadway is closed both directions between Skyline and Tichner due to the landslide.
Hundreds of cubic yards of debris from Forest Park onto West Burnside. About a half dozen trees are down, with others looming over the roadway, according to PBOT.
Electric utility crews have responded to the scene to remove power lines and poles.
PBOT says Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry crews expect to need around two days of work to clear the trees, then it could take additional days for their crews to clear the remaining debris in and alongside the road, clear debris and trees that threaten the road, and make the hillside safe.
PBOT says the roadway may reopen Monday morning.
Drivers are told to use alternate routes, such as Highway 26, Cornell Road or Highway 30.
Portland Parks & Recreation says the Barbara Walker Crossing over West Burnside will remain closed during landslide cleanup. Crews will later perform an engineering assessment of the bridge to ensure that it's still safe.
Portland Parks & Rec. says the crossing and the nearby portions of the Wildwood Trail will be closed for about a week.
The overnight stormy weather across the region also left tens of thousands without power Wednesday morning.
MORE: FOX 12 live traffic map
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.