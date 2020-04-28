PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland is making changes to city streets to help people spread out and safely social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea is to adapt certain streets to this new way of life as more people walk, run and bike, while at the same time, car traffic in Portland is down nearly 50 percent.
"Originally we had planned on timing this to coincide with the Governor's phase in of reopening and we realized we really need to take action to support the behavior that we’re seeing now," said Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.
Starting next week, PBOT will be putting up barricades and signs on 100 miles of quiet residential streets called neighborhood greenways to limit them to just local traffic and deliveries and slow cars down.
We heard some mixed opinions on that.
"I hate to see all those barriers I really do because it kind of takes away from the neighborhood," Audell Osgood said.
"Whatever they can do to just make it easier and more comfortable for people to get out is a good thing," Erika Harmon said.
That is just the first step. Plans also include working with businesses and giving them kits to create space for loading and pick up orders, as well as ways for customers to safely line up.
And then eventually adding pop-up walking and bike lanes in areas with narrow or no sidewalks.
In the coming weeks, PBOT will hold digital meetings with community, business and neighborhood groups to hear what they’d like to see.
People can also suggest locations for improvements by calling 503-823-SAFE or emailing active.transportation@Portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
