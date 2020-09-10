PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two Portland Community College instructors have put together a number of videos on how to do online learning well. They said part of that is teaching students how to take tests outside of the classroom.
The videos are by Jessica Bernards and Wendy Fresh. They're creating a series of videos for fourth graders up to college-aged students, including how to prepare and take tests online.
Bernards and Fresh said students should only be reviewing their notes the night before an exam, not trying to learn the material.
They also recommend getting enough sleep the night before a test and starting the day as they normally would.
If a teacher gives a time frame to take an exam, they said a student should choose the time when their brain works best.
Also, they said log onto the platform where the exam will be taken early, so technology problems can be troubleshooted.
"The biggest thing is not waiting until last minute, because technology issues are going to happen no matter how good you are at technology, they’re going to happen and so if you can try and make sure you’re prepared for that and you have enough time to deal with those issues, you’re going to have a lot more success and you’re going to be way less stressed out," said Bernards.
If something does go wrong and a student can't fix it, they said reach out to the teacher immediately. Bernards and Fresh said taking screenshots of the problem can also help an instructor resolve the issues more quickly.
The instructors said they'll make more videos as topics pop up this school year.
To see the videos, click here.
