PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland International Airport enters Christmas week expecting to welcome more than half a million travelers, all in the last two weeks of 2021.

The Port of Portland says in total, PDX is expecting 552,000 flyers to come through the airport between Dec. 20 and 31 although peak travel days take place beginning Dec. 20 to the Monday after Christmas. During this peak travel time, 49,000 daily travelers are expected to pass through the airport.

By the end of the year, PDX is expecting to have had 11.9 million travelers in all of 2021 – a nearly 5 million people increase from 2020.

Travel numbers are still not back to pre-pandemic totals, however. In 2019, 19.8 million people came through PDX.