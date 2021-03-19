PDX expects more spring break travelers to pass through airport this year compared to 2020

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While the airport is not as busy as pre-pandemic times, the Portland International Airport says its now gearing up for its busiest day in more than a year.
The spring break travel period started March 18 and runs through April 4. During that time, PDX expects to welcome about 447,00 travelers.
FOX 12 spoke with Amy and Amelia Edelberg who were traveling to Maui for spring break.
"The beach, the flowers, the weather. Everyone is happy there, it's just so beautiful and peaceful," Amy said.
"The beach is the best part," said Amelia.
Amy and Amelia were not the only ones trading in Portland's spring showers for some sunshine.
According to officials at PDX, April 1 is expected to be the busiest travel day in more than a year, with more than 25,700 passengers passing through.
Officials say while this spring will be busier than last year, travel is still low especially when compared to 2019. During the busiest spring travel days that year, PDX saw more than 57,000 travelers a day.
With the recent COVID-19 vaccine rollout and with safety measures in place, flyers told FOX 12 they now feel safer taking to the skies.
"Absolutely, yeah I think we're so ready too," Amy said. "You have to get tested within 72 hours to go to Hawaii, so I feel like everybody is going to be pretty safe going there."
Face coverings are required in the airport and on planes. Also, PDX asks that arriving passengers be met outside the airport.
There is some construction going on inside for a new main terminal, and it has closed the tunnel that connects the north and south sides of PDX. It is important that flyers check which gate their flight departs from and use the correct security gate.
(1) comment
And in other breaking news water is wet. Thanks Cpt Obvious. Another braindead story from the fake news media.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.