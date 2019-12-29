PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – If you’re planning on boarding a flight on Monday, know it’s likely going to be pretty packed.
Portland International Airport says Monday is expected to be the second busiest travel day of the holiday season.
It was a fairly quiet night Sunday at PDX. For those who have spent the past few weeks traveling, it was a breath of fresh air.
“Flying out of PDX was a little more hectic. We flew out of Alaska. But coming back in was, I would say, pretty painless,” said traveler Emnet Kubrom.
Traveler Teresa Haykar told FOX 12, “It was just crunched and millions of people and really tight and trains were busy. And then we landed here, and it was great.”
And holiday travelers know this time of year, quiet can’t be expected.
“A lot of people obviously travel this time of year, so it’s going to be a little bit crowded, you’ve got to plan a little farther ahead of time,” said traveler Bruce Bustamante.
That will be the case on Monday.
More than 55,000 people are expected to fly through PDX. That’s the second busiest day of the holiday season.
Passengers who missed that rush Sunday night are happy to hear it.
“I thought today would have been the busiest. So, yeah, I’m absolutely happy about it,” Haykar said.
Kubrom said, “I am glad we are coming in tonight. We had an international flight with a toddler and, again, going through customs and everything, I’m glad we did it on a less busy day.”
Some even specifically planned their vacations to escape flying Monday.
“I did pick tonight for a reason, and also I needed to get back to work on Monday, then of course I’ll have New Year’s off. But it seemed to be a better strategy to leave tonight then later,” Bustamante said.
But if you’re stuck in busy lines Monday and feeling frustrated, maybe take the time to reflect on some holiday cheer.
“It’s the holidays. People are in good spirits. So, what’s a little extra time if you’re going to be with your family and loved ones over the holidays?” Bustamante said.
PDX says to give yourself plenty of time on Monday and arrive to your flight an hour and a half to two hours early.
