PDX seeing increase in travel as pre-pandemic travel returns

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland International Airport is starting to see the return of pre-pandemic travel as millions of people travel through the airport each month. The TSA is also finding that people may need reminders about what you can and more importantly cannot pack in your carry-on luggage.
On Wednesday FOX 12 got a look at some of the banned items that the TSA has recently had to take from passengers. They include weapons from brass knuckles and knives to loaded handguns. The TSA says that at PDX they have found 29 handguns in carry-on bags and 24 of those were loaded. You can travel with guns but they must be in your checked luggage, unloaded and in a locked, double-sided hard case.
Another thing the TSA says they are finding a lot of is liquid over the 3.4 ounce limit. On Wednesday they showed FOX 12 a series of wines, liquors and other liquids that people have tried to take with them on flights.
The TSA says it wants to remind people about the rules to speed up the security check process and make sure you don’t get held up trying to make your flight. PDX says the busiest times to fly are 4:30 to 7 and 9:30 to 11 in the morning and 10 to 11 at night. They say the airport is seeing about 81% of its pre-pandemic traffic.
Each weekend those numbers are going up and they are looking for more TSA agents. For anyone interested the agency is holding a virtual event this Friday from 10 to 2 where you can learn more about working for TSA and get help with your application.
