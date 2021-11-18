PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A warning before you fly out for the holidays: PDX upped security around the airport because of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
This year through the end of October, PDX had 67 catalytic converter thefts.
The Port of Portland said that mirrors an increase in catalytic converter thefts around the region.
But to put this into perspective, there’ve been almost a million parking transactions at the airport in that time.
This is happening in areas and roadways around the airport and in the parking lots.
In response, the Port of Portland increased police and security patrols, closed an exit of the employee lot so people can’t walk in, added lighting, and added signs telling people to report anything suspicious.
One other thing to note, when it comes to catalytic converter thefts in general, a new state law goes into effect next year that stops scrap metal businesses from being able to buy catalytic converters from anyone but commercial sellers or the owner of the car it came from. The hope is that will help prevent these.