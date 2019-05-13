PDX teams up with Uber, Lyft to ease curbside congestion at the airport

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland International Airport is teaming up with rideshare companies Uber and Lyft to ease curbside congestion for travelers.
The Port of Portland, Uber and Lyft announced the pilot project Monday.
PDX is the first airport in the nation where travelers will be able to take advantage of the new process, which involves getting a code when requesting a ride.
Travelers will then be directed to the designated rideshare waiting area. Once they reach the front of the line, they’ll show the next driver their code, which will be entered into the app to get the ride started.
Organizers say this feature will help drivers and passengers find each other faster.
“It’s been pretty easy. There’s a lot of signs directing you where to go, pretty straight-forward so far,” said traveler Joanna Wozniak at PDX on Monday.
During peak times, PDX can see more than 400 rideshare pickups per hour.
The new process is being tested at Portland International Airport this week, with full implementation expected by May 20.
For more, go to lyft.com or uber.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
