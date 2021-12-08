PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland International Airport is celebrating the opening of Concourse B – a nearly $2 billion remodel of the terminal.

An expansion was announced in 2019 when airport officials revealed a plan to demolish Concourse A to make room for a growing Concourse B. The new expansion includes views of the airfield, new art installations and beginning Wednesday – the first arrivals and departures of travelers.

PARTY AT CONCOURSE B! The newly-renovated concourse is now open at #PDX. It’s a part of the airport’s $2billion “PDX Next” project. We’ll be live here all morning on GDO @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/x62MwPp9MS — Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) December 8, 2021

The updates to Concourse B are part of the $2 billion project “PDX Next.” Concourse E, the first completed portion of the project, opened in June 2020 after two years of construction.

The main terminal at Portland International Airport is a part of the project as well and is expected to be completed in Spring 2025.

The first flight out of the newly remodeled concourse left at 6 a.m. Wednesday.