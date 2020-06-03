SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Crowds of protesters gathered on Salem sidewalks near the Willamette Town Center Mall on Wednesday to participate in a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
The demonstration on Wednesday evening was peaceful, with organizers saying they planned to keep it that way.
Protesters chanted and waved signs at motorists as they drove by. FOX 12 spoke with one of the demonstration’s organizers about their message.
“It’s not about looting,” William said. “It’s not about causing violence. It’s all about proper communication, that’s why we’re here.”
