PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland continues to draw the eyes of the nation over the federal government’s involvement in controlling demonstrations.
Agents’ presence in Portland has sparked strong reactions from local politicians and community members.
FOX 12 met up with peaceful protesters Saturday evening, who said they wanted to spread the message that most protesters are peaceful and that they do still have a message.
It wasn’t a large crowd that gathered in northeast Portland, but they were there with a message.
“I wanted to call this because there is violence, there is violence going down of course, but it’s not everybody, it’s a really small portion of the people that are causing violence down there. I wanted to show that we have supporters here and we have streamers here and everybody knows we’re here on a good cause,” said demonstrator Sol Luna.
Luna gathered live streamers and community members for a march to Pioneer Square.
He has been to many of the downtown protests himself, live streaming each night’s events.
“A lot of people see the destruction and they see what the news is saying about these protesters and they’re calling them rioters because they don’t really see what’s really happening,” Luna said.
Luna, like many, has seen the actions of federal officers downtown.
Video posted on Twitter shows unidentified officers in camouflage uniforms leading a man to an unmarked car and taking him away.
Luna says he has seen this happen.
“I witnessed it. I saw it and it’s like, what the heck? And the cars that they’re doing it in, you wouldn’t know they’re cop cars and that’s the scary part. It’s like kidnapping to me. I feel like it’s kidnapping,” he said.
Videos like those have captured the nation’s attention, with the hashtag #PortlandKidnappings trending online.
The actions of federal officers have also been criticized by local politicians.
“We're at a critical moment in the city of Portland. The videos, the pictures, the experiences that we’re all witnessing here in Portland should be shocking to all Americans,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Gov. Kate Brown, Mayor Wheeler, and protesters alike have called on those officers to leave Portland.
“I think it’s ridiculous and it’s too much. I feel like it’s super uncalled for and unnecessary because they’re taking it to the whole next level,” Luna said.
The acting Homeland Security secretary visited Portland this week and defended federal involvement in the city. He added that DHS has reached out to offer help to Portland in the past and been denied.
If your not rioting or involved in illegal activities you most likely will not b e detained by homeland security.
Homeland security will go away once the rioting and vandalism stops.
Did you stick around and talk to any of the after dark peaceful protesters?
Until the rioting stops all protests are painted by the same broad brush.
