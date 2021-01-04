VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) - The chief medical officer for PeaceHealth's Columbia Network, Dr. Lawrence Neville, clarified information about a recent COVID-19 cluster at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.
On Monday, Neville said they incorrectly reported several days ago that 30 patients were infected. Instead, Neville said 19 patients and 11 healthcare workers tested positive in relation to the cluster that broke out just over a week ago.
He believes the earlier details were shared after the hospital miscategorized some patients as connected to the outbreak who were still testing positive for COVID-19. Neville said Monday a positive test could happen up to 90 days after infection, as people continue to 'shed the virus,' but it doesn't mean they're contagious.
Neville said in a media briefing Monday he believes the very first patient in this outbreak was infected in the community. When they tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the hospital, it was negative. He thinks the virus was still manifesting within this patient and later became contagious enough to spread to others in the hospital.
"The community prevalence of Covid matters a lot. So as of this morning, Clark County was a high prevalence county, in terms of Covid in the community, and that really impacts every one of us in terms of our families and even our hospitals," said Neville.
Since Dec. 28, no more employees have been exposed to this cluster, though 59 are still quarantining, according to PeaceHealth. As of Saturday, there have been no more positive patient cases related to the outbreak either.
Still, a big question remains: how did the virus spread to 29 other people in the hospital?
Neville said that the first patient was wearing a mask when other people entered their room, the staff treating the patient exercised extreme caution, and the check also didn't find any breaches in PPE protocol.
According to PeaceHealth, an investigation into exactly what happened continues.
Neville said they may be dealing with the more transmissible Covid variant you may have heard making headlines.
They're sending out viral samples from the people affected to the University of Washington for genomic testing. Still, even if it is this other variant, Neville stressed the guidance and their precautions would be the same: mask-wearing, social distancing and meticulous hand washing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.