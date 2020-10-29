CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Health authorities in Washington state are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the bigger jumps in the most densely populated areas on the western side of the state.
In Clark County, the numbers of confirmed cases have steadily climbed the last several weeks. Clark County Public Health reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last week.
The chief medical officer for PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver and St. John’s hospital in Longview held a press conference Thursday to share the medical group’s plans to react to a possible larger spike in cases over the rest of fall and winter.
Dr. Lawrence Neville said the hospitals are prepared to handle a surge and have 16 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients, as well as another seven ICU beds for those sickest with the virus. Neville said hospital staff also can add new COVID-19 units quickly if needed.
Neville said hospital staff are equipped with plenty of personal protective gear.
As for COVID-19 patients, Neville was able to share more insight into how those with the virus are being treated in the hospital. Neville said many patients are given experimental drugs, the antiviral drug Remdesivir and a steroid called Dexamethasone.
ICU doctors also use a method called “proning” where patients are flipped onto their stomach to better oxygenate the blood and lungs.
“All these treatments have resulted in lower mortality for COVID patients – that’s the bottom line,” Neville said. “And we’ve seen that in our own facilities, we’ve seen that nationally, and that’s really good news.”
Those who are elderly or suffer from other serious medical conditions are still those most likely to die from COVID-19.
Neville also spoke about the importance of getting a flu shot. He wants to remind people that some patients will end up hospitalized with the flu no matter what this winter, and it’s important to minimize that risk as much as possible to keep beds open.
Clark County reports that about 70 percent of hospital beds are full but only about six percent of those beds are patients either with confirmed COVID-19 or suspected to have the virus.
