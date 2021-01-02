VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A COVID-19 outbreak spread to 30 patients in the past week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to a press release on Friday.
The hospital said none of the patients were initially admitted for COVID-19 or had tested positive upon admission.
“Our Infection Prevention specialists immediately began conducting a thorough review to understand the root causes of this situation, and to ensure further protection for our patients and caregivers,” said Lawrence Neville, MD, chief medical officer. “This is a highly complex exposure, and we are continuing to look into the situation and have put control measures in place to prevent further exposures,” he added.
PeaceHealth said six employees caring for patients tested positive for the virus. Eighty-six employees were placed in self-quarantine due to the outbreak.
The Clark County Public Health said it is working closely with PeaceHealth to ensure anyone who may have been exposed is notified and all cases are isolated.
“I have full confidence in our highly qualified health care professionals to manage through this recent incident,” said Neville. “We have been treating COVID-19 patients for 11 months and have discharged nearly 600.”
