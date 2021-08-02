PeaceHealth is restricting visitation at four Oregon hospitals and all of its medical group clinics in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release from the health system, the restrictions are in place at the following hospitals in Lane County:

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center, University District in Eugene

PeaceHealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center

PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence

“We recognize the importance of having loved ones visit patients in our hospitals and made this decision only after careful consideration,” Todd Salnas, chief executive of the PeaceHealth Oregon network, said in a prepared statement. “Our priority is the health and safety of our patients, caregivers and community.”

There are exceptions to the rule, but they will be decided on a case-by-case basis for patients who are not COVID positive. The exceptions include:

Two support persons for end-of-life patients

Two parents/legal guardians of a minor patient

One support person for Emergency Department patients

One support person for Labor and Delivery and Mom-Baby at Sacred Heart RiverBend and Peace Harbor Medical Center; may also have a certified doula or community midwife for labor and birth

Two parents of a NICU patient (Both parents must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.)

One support person to help a patient with mobility challenges or discharge instructions

“We urge all who are eligible to get vaccinated if they have not already done so,” said Dr. Jim McGovern, PeaceHealth Oregon’s chief medical officer. “We recommend that anyone who has questions or concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine reach out to their healthcare provider.”

COVID-19 patients will not be able to have visitors except in the following cases:

One visitor for patients receiving end-of-life care

One parent or legal guardian of a minor

One support person for labor and delivery

One visitor for patients with cognitive or physical disability who require assistance

The news comes as Oregon reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths over the past three days. There were 340 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon Monday, and more than 2,860 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.