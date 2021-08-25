VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Doctors at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center talked about the recent increase of patients with COVID-19 Wednesday morning, saying the surge is being driven by the Delta variant and it's not over yet.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lawrence Neville says there are currently 69 patients being treated for the virus at PeaceHealth Southwest, and 18 are in the intensive care unit. Neville says 95 percent of those patients are not vaccinated.

As for hospital capacity, Neville says they're near 95 percent but adds they have robust surge plans in place to care for more people if needed. Based on projections, he says they're planning for the number of patients to increase.

"We don't think we're quite through this fifth wave of COVID yet. We're expecting, based on modeling, the numbers will peak in about another 10 days and that peak will be at about 90 COVID patients, roughly, at PeaceHealth Southwest," Neville said.

Once the peak is hit, Neville says he expects the numbers to plateau for a few days and slowly come down again. He says that eventual drop will be due to ongoing vaccinations and herd immunity.

In the meantime to help free up beds, the hospital has rolled out a new program. Dr. Jason Hanely, the Medical Director for the emergency department, says some COVID patients are now being sent home with oxygen and getting follow up care there. He says this frees up beds for those who need to be in the hospital.

"It's been a very challenging few months for us, challenging 18 months, but the last few months have been as difficult as any," said Hanley. "We're seeing about roughly, if you look day-to-day, around 10%, sometimes a little bit more, 11 or 12 or sometimes eight or nine percent, but roughly say 10% of our volume daily are patients with diagnosis of COVID. So that is certainly leading to a lot of patients and a lot of sick patients that we're caring for, but overall volume of patients presenting to the emergency department on a daily basis is what we expect and what we're used to, believe it or not."

Hanley says they're seeing longer wait times in the emergency department right now, which he says is partly because patients who are sick with COVID tend to stay longer than average hospital patients and take more resources. But Hanley wants to reassure the community that if you're having a true emergency you will be cared for.

A tent has been added outside of the emergency. Hanley says it's to expand the waiting room, so that people can keep a safe distance from one another.