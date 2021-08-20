VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has set up a tent outside its emergency department to deal with an "unprecedented" surge in ER patients.

According to PeaceHealth, the tent will serve as an overflow waiting area for patients seeking emergency care. The hospital has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 patients who need a hospital bed.

Jason Hanley, the emergency department's medical director, says they also have seen an increase in mildly ill or asymptomatic patients coming to the hospital for a COVID-19 test. They're asking people with minor symptoms to visit an urgent care facility or contact their primary care provider. They're also asking people to visit other COVID-19 testing locations in Clark County instead of going to the hospital.

All of Washington's 39 counties have high rates of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new statewide mask mandate takes effect Monday in Washington, and Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced the nation's strictest vaccine mandate for K-12 school employees. That's in addition to vaccine mandates he has already issued for health care workers and most state employees.

There have been more than 471,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — plus more than 49,000 “probable” cases — in Washington state, and 6,297 deaths. State health officials say that most of the state’s new infections are caused by the Delta variant.