CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Peacehealth Southwest in Vancouver says it should receive its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the month.
Peacehealth says it is one of the staging hospitals in Washington state that will be getting the coronavirus vaccine as soon as two weeks from now.
Peacehealth's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lawrence Neville, says their Vancouver hospital was selected as a staging hospital largely because they were able to secure ultra-cold refrigerators, which are tough to get right now and are necessary to properly store Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Neville says the hospital will first offer the vaccine to front line healthcare workers who need to be able to stay healthy to care for COVID-19 patients and others who are sick.
“We won’t be requiring vaccination of our healthcare workers, but we will be strongly recommending it, particularly after it’s thoroughly vetted by the FDA," Neville said.
Health officials say regular shipments of the vaccine are expected to start in January.
