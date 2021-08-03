VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – PeaceHealth announced Tuesday that it will require all caregivers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a “qualifying medical exception” by Aug. 31.
Unvaccinated caregivers will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing, additional masking, possible reassignment to non-patient care and other safety protocols, according to PeaceHealth.
“Though nearly 80% of PeaceHealth caregivers have already been vaccinated, the rise in hospitalizations in our communities is a stark reminder that we are facing a public health emergency and we must do more,” said Dr. Doug Koekkoek, PeaceHealth’s Chief Physician Executive. “We believe all healthcare workers who are medically able should get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep themselves, our patients, and our communities safe. Doing so is part of our mission to promote personal and community health and our Vision to make sure that every person receives safe, compassionate care.”
PeaceHealth said the new policy is a reflection of its commitment to ensuring patients receive safe care.
“New variants of COVID-19 pose a critical threat to those unable to be vaccinated, including children and the medically vulnerable,” Bob K. Pelz, MD, PeaceHealth’s system medical director of Infection Prevention, said. “It is our moral obligation to first do no harm and act for the common good. COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be the best way to protect ourselves and reduce the likelihood of harming others.”
The new policy will apply to all caregivers, including students, contractors, vendors and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.