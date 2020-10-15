PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An annual neighborhood light display in southeast Portland is planning to go dark in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said Thursday the historic display of lights and decorations on Peacock Lane will not be occurring this year, citing regulations regarding large gatherings, as well as the health and safety of visitors and homeowners.
The Peacock Lane light display draws thousands of people every year.
Since 1932, each house in the Peacock Lane neighborhood has been decorated for the holidays. In 2017, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The bright lights are traditionally turned on from Dec. 15-31.
