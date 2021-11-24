PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The residents of Peacock Lane in southeast Portland announced on Wednesday that holiday lights will be lit once again for 2021.
The lights will be displayed from December 15 to December 31.
The Peacock Lane Facebook page said in an effort to limit potential COVID exposure to the volunteer-based residents, there will be no cocoa booth and no designated pedestrian-only nights.
The lights return after the historic display was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Peacock Lane light display draws thousands of people every year.
Since 1932, each house in the Peacock Lane neighborhood has been decorated for the holidays. In 2017, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.