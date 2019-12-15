PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The holiday season means many lights displays, but a special one is put on every year by homeowners in southeast Portland.
Peacock Lane, known as “The Christmas Street” in Portland, will open to the public for the first day of its annual decking of the neighborhood on Sunday.
The decorations are done on an entirely volunteer basis by the homeowners. Peacock Lane’s holiday lights are free to view.
The homes will be lit each night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 31 and the first three nights, Sunday through Tuesday, are pedestrian-only. Vehicles are allowed all other nights.
Since 1932, each house in the Peacock Lane neighborhood has been decorated for the holidays. In 2017, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Thousands of people visit Peacock Lane each holiday season.
Learn more at PeacockLane.org.
